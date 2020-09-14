(KMAland) -- The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award winners for this past week are Stanton’s Tara Peterson and Layne Pryor of Woodbine.
It was another big week for Stanton volleyball, and Peterson led the way in lifting the Viqueens to a 4-1 record and a Shenandoah tournament championship.
The senior standout played in 13 sets over the course of the week and totaled 47 kills to go with 28 digs and three aces. Peterson had her biggest and best performances in key three-set wins at the Shenandoah tourney over Missouri Valley (14 kills, 14 digs) and Lenox (12 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace).
Peterson is averaging 3.6 kills, 2.5 digs and 0.3 aces per set for 8-1 Viqueens. Stanton is back in action tomorrow night against Griswold.
Meanwhile, Pryor dominated on both sides of the ball for Woodbine during a 76-46 win over Ar-We-Va. The South Dakota commit had 116 yards rushing, 187 yards receiving, five total offensive touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
Pryor also led the Woodbine defense with 16.0 total tackles, including 10 solos, 1.5 TFL, 1.0 sack and a 30-yard scoop and score. He now has 458 yards rushing, 249 yards receiving and 15 offensive touchdowns while also posting 40.5 tackles, 28 solos, 7.5 TFL and 5.0 sacks in three games.
The 3-0 Tigers are back in action on Friday night when they host Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (0-3).
Both athletes receive a certificate and t-shirt for their big week.
