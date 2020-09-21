(KMAland) -- Audubon’s Gavin Smith and Underwood’s Macy VanFossan are this week’s winners of the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
Smith also claimed the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night Award on Friday evening. The junior quarterback had 128 yards passing, 138 yards rushing and six total offensive touchdowns.
On defense, Smith had two tackles, three interceptions and one pick returned for a touchdown in an 80-0 win for Audubon over Boyer Valley. The Wheelers take on Glidden-Ralston this Friday night.
VanFossan had a milestone weekend, reaching 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs for her career during a tournament in Red Oak. In 16 sets played, the senior standout had 67 kills, 64 digs, seven blocks and five aces.
Her biggest performance came on Tuesday of last week when she finished with 23 kills, 26 digs, three aces and a block in a come-from-behind win over Treynor. She also had 11 kills each in wins over IKM-Manning and St. Albert.
VanFossan and Underwood will be back in action on Tuesday at Audubon. The Eagles are now 13-3 on the season.
