(KMAland) -- The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Grace Slater of Audubon and Harlan’s Aidan Hall.
Slater raced twice last week, but it was her final run of the week that made the biggest impact. The Audubon junior won the West Central Valley Classic on Thursday, posting a 21:16.00 to win by 25 seconds. Slater also ran a 19:33.61 and placed sixth at the Logan-Magnolia XC Meet on Tuesday.
Hall’s big performance came on Friday night in Harlan’s 21-18 victory at Pella. The sophomore standout had five receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns on offense while adding 3.5 total tackles and two key interceptions on defense.
Both Hall and Slater will be guests on Upon Further Review this week.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell