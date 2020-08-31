(KMAland) -- The first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week of the 2020-21 sports year goes to Kenna Ford of Riverside and Glenwood’s Brock Sell.
Ford had a historical week for the Bulldogs volleyball team, reaching 1,000 career assists. The Riverside senior setter had 89 assists in five matches for the week. Her 8.1 assists per set ranks 26th in the state and fifth in Class 1A. Riverside will next play at the Missouri Valley Tournament this upcoming Saturday.
Glenwood’s Sell posted a big game on Friday night in his first career start at quarterback. The junior had 188 yards passing, 108 yards rushing and six offensive touchdowns in a 57-7 win over Thomas Jefferson. The Rams are back in action at home against Treynor on Friday night.
Hear from Ford and Sell on upcoming editions of Upon Further Review’s KMAland Catch Up.