(KMAland) -- The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award is back, and the first spring sports winners are Glenwood’s Emma Hughes and Landon Poppa of Mound City.

Hughes had a big debut to her senior season last week, winning the 3000 and the 800 at the Carroll Early Bird. Hughes won the 3000 by over 1 minute and 10 seconds before a tight win in the half-mile.

Poppa also had a big performance on the track at the Worth County Early Bird on Friday. The Mound City standout won the 100, 200 and high jump and ran anchor for the winning 4x400 meter relay.

Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt.

PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS    

Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz

Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren

Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg

Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight

Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White

Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn

Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan

Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby

Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand

Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson

Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom

Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan

Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay

Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton

Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer

Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker

Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith

Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor

Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall

Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell

