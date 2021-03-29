(KMAland) -- The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award is back, and the first spring sports winners are Glenwood’s Emma Hughes and Landon Poppa of Mound City.
Hughes had a big debut to her senior season last week, winning the 3000 and the 800 at the Carroll Early Bird. Hughes won the 3000 by over 1 minute and 10 seconds before a tight win in the half-mile.
Poppa also had a big performance on the track at the Worth County Early Bird on Friday. The Mound City standout won the 100, 200 and high jump and ran anchor for the winning 4x400 meter relay.
Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz
Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren
Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg
Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight
Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White
Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn
Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan
Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby
Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand
Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson
Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom
Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan
Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell