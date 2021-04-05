(KMAland) -- The Week 32 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Mayson Hartley of Clarinda and Treynor’s Sid Schaaf.
Hartley was plenty active this week as a dual-sport athlete for the Cardinals. The sophomore scored 21 points for Clarinda at the Hawkeye Ten South Division Meet on Tuesday, finishing as champion in the 3000 and runner-up in the 1500. She also ran for third-place relays in the 4x400 and 4x800.
Two days later, Hartley was a part of Clarinda’s 5-4 win over Lewis Central in tennis. Hartley played No. 1 singles and picked up an 8-4 win for her team before joining with Taylor Cole to win 8-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Treynor’s Schaaf had a monster performance on the track at Dowling Catholic Thursday. The senior ran to a win in the 400 meter hurdles, anchored the 4x400 champion and ran third for the first-place sprint medley. Schaaf also finished second in the 110 hurdles at the meet. Both hurdles times and both relays currently rank No. 1 in KMAland.
Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 27: Emma Hughes & Landon Poppa
Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz
Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren
Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg
Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight
Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White
Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn
Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan
Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby
Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand
Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson
Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom
Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan
Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell