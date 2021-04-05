JHRE Schaaf Hartley.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Week 32 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Mayson Hartley of Clarinda and Treynor’s Sid Schaaf.

Hartley was plenty active this week as a dual-sport athlete for the Cardinals. The sophomore scored 21 points for Clarinda at the Hawkeye Ten South Division Meet on Tuesday, finishing as champion in the 3000 and runner-up in the 1500. She also ran for third-place relays in the 4x400 and 4x800.

Two days later, Hartley was a part of Clarinda’s 5-4 win over Lewis Central in tennis. Hartley played No. 1 singles and picked up an 8-4 win for her team before joining with Taylor Cole to win 8-3 at No. 1 doubles.

Treynor’s Schaaf had a monster performance on the track at Dowling Catholic Thursday. The senior ran to a win in the 400 meter hurdles, anchored the 4x400 champion and ran third for the first-place sprint medley. Schaaf also finished second in the 110 hurdles at the meet. Both hurdles times and both relays currently rank No. 1 in KMAland.

Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt.

