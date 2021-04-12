Anderson Miller JHRE.jpg

Anderson photo courtesy of Meg Haines

 Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Week 33 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Aidan Anderson of Creston and St. Albert’s Landry Miller.

Miller had an impressive week for the Saintes, going 1-0 in tennis duals and topping it off with a No. 1 singles championship at the Shenandoah Fillies Invitational on Saturday. The sophomore edged past Abraham Lincoln’s Harper Snead, 9-7, on Tuesday before wins over Hailey Meseck of Denison-Schleswig (6-0, 6-2) and Shenandoah’s Jessica Sun (6-4, 6-3) on Saturday. Miller and St. Albert will be back in action on Tuesday at Shenandoah. 

Anderson, meanwhile, helped Creston soccer to a 2-1 start posting seven goals and an assist. Last Monday, Anderson scored both goals in a 5-2 loss to St. Albert before a hat trick against Chariton on Tuesday night and a two-goal performance against Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley on Thursday. Anderson and Creston are back in action on Tuesday at Underwood.

Each winner receives a certificate and t-shirt.

PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS    

Week 32: Mayson Hartley & Sid Schaaf

Week 31: Emma Hughes & Landon Poppa

Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz

Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren

Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg

Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight

Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White

Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn

Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan

Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby

Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand

Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson

Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom

Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan

Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay

Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton

Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer

Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker

Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith

Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor

Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall

Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell

