(KMAland) -- The Week 33 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Aidan Anderson of Creston and St. Albert’s Landry Miller.
Miller had an impressive week for the Saintes, going 1-0 in tennis duals and topping it off with a No. 1 singles championship at the Shenandoah Fillies Invitational on Saturday. The sophomore edged past Abraham Lincoln’s Harper Snead, 9-7, on Tuesday before wins over Hailey Meseck of Denison-Schleswig (6-0, 6-2) and Shenandoah’s Jessica Sun (6-4, 6-3) on Saturday. Miller and St. Albert will be back in action on Tuesday at Shenandoah.
Anderson, meanwhile, helped Creston soccer to a 2-1 start posting seven goals and an assist. Last Monday, Anderson scored both goals in a 5-2 loss to St. Albert before a hat trick against Chariton on Tuesday night and a two-goal performance against Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley on Thursday. Anderson and Creston are back in action on Tuesday at Underwood.
Each winner receives a certificate and t-shirt.
