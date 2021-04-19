(KMAland) -- The Week 34 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Brayden Wollan of Underwood and Lewis Central’s Maddie Bergman.
Both athletes had big performances in track throughout the week, landing them spots in the Drake Relays.
Wollan, who also won the JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week in Week 9, posted KMAland-best times in the 100 and 400 during the week. The 400 time of 50.22 came in Harlan on Tuesday while the 100 of 10.93 was in Council Bluffs on Thursday. In addition, Wollan anchored the top 4x100 meter relay time of the year (44.38) on Tuesday and two other top five relays in the 4x200 (1:33.14) and 4x400 (3:30.00) on Thursday.
The Underwood senior also had a four-gold performance at his home meet on Friday, winning the 200 in 22.59 (2nd in KMAland) and anchoring the 4x100 (45.17), 4x200 (1:33.30) and sprint medley relays (1:38.21).
Bergman had a strong week of her own with a trio of golds in Treynor last Monday, winning the long jump and running for the winning 4x100 and 4x200 teams. The sophomore added four golds at Glenwood on Thursday, including a KMAland-best long jump of 16-10.25. The other three came in the 100 and as a member of both the 4x1 and 4x2.
Both will be in action this Thursday at the Drake Relays with Wollan running in the 100 and 400 and Bergman competing in the long jump.
