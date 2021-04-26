(KMAland) -- The Week 35 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Layne Pryor of Woodbine and Marissa and Miranda Ring of Tri-Center.
Pryor claimed the Drake Relays discus championship with a personal-best throw of 185 feet, ranking among the best three throws by a former KMAlander in the past 10 years. The Woodbine senior, who also took ninth in the shot put, followed with three record-breaking performances and four golds at West Harrison on Friday.
Pryor won the 200, 400, discus and shot put, setting new standards for the Gregg Beam Co-Ed in the shot put, discus and 200 at 55-10.50, 183-04 and 22.71, respectively. His 400 time was 52.20.
The Ring sisters, meanwhile, were big reasons for Tri-Center’s 2-0 week. The Trojans took 6-0 wins over AHSTW and Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley with the Rings combining on six goals and five assists. Miranda had two goals and two assists, and Marissa went for an assist against AHSTW. Two nights later, Marissa had three goals and Miranda tallied one goal and two assists.
For the season, Marissa has 11 goals and nine assists and Miranda was posted nine goals and six assists. Tri-Center is back in action on Monday evening against St. Albert.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 34: Maddie Bergman & Brayden Wollan
Week 33: Landry Miller & Aidan Anderson
Week 32: Mayson Hartley & Sid Schaaf
Week 31: Emma Hughes & Landon Poppa
Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz
Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren
Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg
Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight
Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White
Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn
Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan
Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby
Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand
Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson
Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom
Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan
Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell