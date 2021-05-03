(KMAland) -- The Week 36 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Keaton Mann of Treynor and Red Oak’s Liz Carbaugh.
Carbaugh’s week was highlighted by a record-breaking long jump at the Glenwood Co-Ed Ram Relays on Monday. The junior went 17-10.00 to break the school record and move to the top spot on the KMAland leaderboard.
Carbaugh also anchored the runner-up sprint medley relay and ran third for the second-place distance medley relay at the meet. On Thursday, she was at it again with a win in the 400 and as the anchor for the sprint medley champion at Clarke. Carbaugh also placed second in the 200 and fifth in the long jump.
As for Mann, it was a high-scoring week for the Treynor soccer star. Mann had 18 goals and five assists over the course of five games, leading the Cardinals to five wins, including their home tournament championship on Saturday.
The senior had five goals and one assist against Logan-Magnolia, another five goals and two assists against Panorama, three goals each against Missouri Valley and Riverside and two more goals against Underwood. His 23 goals for the season rank second in the state, all classes.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 35: Layne Pryor & Marissa and Miranda Ring
Week 34: Maddie Bergman & Brayden Wollan
Week 33: Landry Miller & Aidan Anderson
Week 32: Mayson Hartley & Sid Schaaf
Week 31: Emma Hughes & Landon Poppa
Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz
Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren
Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg
Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight
Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White
Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn
Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan
Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby
Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand
Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson
Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom
Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan
Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell