(KMAland) -- The Week 36 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Keaton Mann of Treynor and Red Oak’s Liz Carbaugh.

Carbaugh’s week was highlighted by a record-breaking long jump at the Glenwood Co-Ed Ram Relays on Monday. The junior went 17-10.00 to break the school record and move to the top spot on the KMAland leaderboard.

Carbaugh also anchored the runner-up sprint medley relay and ran third for the second-place distance medley relay at the meet. On Thursday, she was at it again with a win in the 400 and as the anchor for the sprint medley champion at Clarke. Carbaugh also placed second in the 200 and fifth in the long jump.

As for Mann, it was a high-scoring week for the Treynor soccer star. Mann had 18 goals and five assists over the course of five games, leading the Cardinals to five wins, including their home tournament championship on Saturday.

The senior had five goals and one assist against Logan-Magnolia, another five goals and two assists against Panorama, three goals each against Missouri Valley and Riverside and two more goals against Underwood. His 23 goals for the season rank second in the state, all classes.

