(KMAland) -- The Week 37 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Coby Fink of Underwood and Mount Ayr's Adalyn Reynolds.
Fink continued his outstanding season with a Western Iowa Conference championship this past Wednesday in Atlantic. The senior shot a 71 with a 34 on the front nine and a 37 on the back to win the league title by two strokes. He followed it up the next night with a 38 and medalist honors in a win over Fremont-Mills and Audubon.
Reynolds, meanwhile, grabbed a trio of individual victories at the Pride of Iowa Conference meet a week ago. The junior won the 100, 200 and 400. She also had a strong performance at the Raiderette Relays on her home track with a victory in the 400 and a win with her sprint medley team while serving as the anchor.
