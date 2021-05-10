Fink Reynolds JHRE.jpg
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Week 37 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Coby Fink of Underwood and Mount Ayr's Adalyn Reynolds.

Fink continued his outstanding season with a Western Iowa Conference championship this past Wednesday in Atlantic. The senior shot a 71 with a 34 on the front nine and a 37 on the back to win the league title by two strokes. He followed it up the next night with a 38 and medalist honors in a win over Fremont-Mills and Audubon.

Reynolds, meanwhile, grabbed a trio of individual victories at the Pride of Iowa Conference meet a week ago. The junior won the 100, 200 and 400. She also had a strong performance at the Raiderette Relays on her home track with a victory in the 400 and a win with her sprint medley team while serving as the anchor.

PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS   

Week 36: Keaton Mann & Liz Carbaugh

Week 35: Layne Pryor & Marissa and Miranda Ring

Week 34: Maddie Bergman & Brayden Wollan

Week 33: Landry Miller & Aidan Anderson

Week 32: Mayson Hartley & Sid Schaaf

Week 31: Emma Hughes & Landon Poppa

Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz

Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren

Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg

Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight

Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White

Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn

Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan

Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby

Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand

Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson

Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom

Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan

Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay

Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton

Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer

Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker

Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith

Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor

Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall

Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell

