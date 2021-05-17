(KMAland) -- The Week 38 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week awards go to Maddie Frey of Creston and Lamoni’s Javin Stevenson.
Frey had an impressive week on the tennis court, opening with a Hawkeye Ten Conference singles championship on Monday. While Frey dropped her singles match with Boone on Tuesday, she followed with key victories in regional team tennis on Saturday. The senior went a perfect 4-0 in singles and doubles matches against Clarinda and Creston to help the Panthers advance.
Stevenson continued his big season on the track with a strong night at the Mount Ayr Class 1A state qualifying meet. The Lamoni junior won the 100 in 11.52 and the 200 in 23.23 to automatically qualify for state and finished second in the 400 with a 50.93. The 400 time held up as a state qualifier for this week’s meet in Des Moines. Last Monday, Stevenson also ran for three winning relays at Lamoni's home meet.
Each athlete receives a t-shirt and certificate for their outstanding week.
