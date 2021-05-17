Stevenson Frey JHRE.jpg
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Week 38 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week awards go to Maddie Frey of Creston and Lamoni’s Javin Stevenson.

Frey had an impressive week on the tennis court, opening with a Hawkeye Ten Conference singles championship on Monday. While Frey dropped her singles match with Boone on Tuesday, she followed with key victories in regional team tennis on Saturday. The senior went a perfect 4-0 in singles and doubles matches against Clarinda and Creston to help the Panthers advance.

Stevenson continued his big season on the track with a strong night at the Mount Ayr Class 1A state qualifying meet. The Lamoni junior won the 100 in 11.52 and the 200 in 23.23 to automatically qualify for state and finished second in the 400 with a 50.93. The 400 time held up as a state qualifier for this week’s meet in Des Moines. Last Monday, Stevenson also ran for three winning relays at Lamoni's home meet.

Each athlete receives a t-shirt and certificate for their outstanding week.

PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS   

Week 37: Coby Fink & Addy Reynolds

Week 36: Keaton Mann & Liz Carbaugh

Week 35: Layne Pryor & Marissa and Miranda Ring

Week 34: Maddie Bergman & Brayden Wollan

Week 33: Landry Miller & Aidan Anderson

Week 32: Mayson Hartley & Sid Schaaf

Week 31: Emma Hughes & Landon Poppa

Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz

Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren

Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg

Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight

Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White

Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn

Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan

Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby

Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand

Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson

Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom

Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan

Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay

Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton

Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer

Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker

Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith

Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor

Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall

Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.