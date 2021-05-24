Wollan Pogge JHRE.jpg
(KMAland) -- The Week 39 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week goes to a duo that combined for seven state championships this past week, Brayden Wollan and Peyton Pogge.

Tri-Center’s Pogge ran to wins in the 800, 1500 and 3000 and anchored the distance medley relay team to a state championship. Pogge finishes her career with nine total track medals and won her first four state championships in Des Moines. The Trojans finished third in Class 1A with 40 points.

Wollan also won his first, second and third state titles in the 200 and 400 and as the anchor for the 4x400 meter relay team. The Underwood senior was a runner-up in the 100 and helped the Eagles to the state team championship of Class 2A.

Each athlete receives a t-shirt and certificate for their outstanding week.

