(KMAland) -- The Week 39 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week goes to a duo that combined for seven state championships this past week, Brayden Wollan and Peyton Pogge.
Tri-Center’s Pogge ran to wins in the 800, 1500 and 3000 and anchored the distance medley relay team to a state championship. Pogge finishes her career with nine total track medals and won her first four state championships in Des Moines. The Trojans finished third in Class 1A with 40 points.
Wollan also won his first, second and third state titles in the 200 and 400 and as the anchor for the 4x400 meter relay team. The Underwood senior was a runner-up in the 100 and helped the Eagles to the state team championship of Class 2A.
Each athlete receives a t-shirt and certificate for their outstanding week.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 38: Javin Stevenson & Maddie Frey
Week 37: Coby Fink & Addy Reynolds
Week 36: Keaton Mann & Liz Carbaugh
Week 35: Layne Pryor & Marissa and Miranda Ring
Week 34: Maddie Bergman & Brayden Wollan
Week 33: Landry Miller & Aidan Anderson
Week 32: Mayson Hartley & Sid Schaaf
Week 31: Emma Hughes & Landon Poppa
Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz
Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren
Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg
Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight
Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White
Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn
Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan
Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby
Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand
Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson
Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom
Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan
Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell