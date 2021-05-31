JHRE Weers Pryor.jpg
(KMAland) -- The Week 40 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Charlie Pryor of Woodbine and Tri-Center’s Justice Weers.

Pryor’s first week as a high school athlete was downright spectacular, as she helped lead Woodbine to a 5-0 start to the season. The 8th grader pitched in four of those games, striking out 52 batters against just one walk while pitching to a 0.25 ERA over 28 innings. She also hit .438/.526/.938 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, nine RBI and seven runs scored.

Weers, meanwhile, is the state leader in runs batted in. Over four games, the junior standout drove in 14 runs on nine hits, including four doubles and a home run. Weers hit .692 with a .733 on-base percentage and a 1.231 slugging percentage for the week.

Woodbine is at West Harrison on Tuesday while Tri-Center is next in action at Underwood on Thursday.

Each athlete receives a t-shirt and certificate for their outstanding week.

