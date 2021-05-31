(KMAland) -- The Week 40 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Charlie Pryor of Woodbine and Tri-Center’s Justice Weers.
Pryor’s first week as a high school athlete was downright spectacular, as she helped lead Woodbine to a 5-0 start to the season. The 8th grader pitched in four of those games, striking out 52 batters against just one walk while pitching to a 0.25 ERA over 28 innings. She also hit .438/.526/.938 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, nine RBI and seven runs scored.
Weers, meanwhile, is the state leader in runs batted in. Over four games, the junior standout drove in 14 runs on nine hits, including four doubles and a home run. Weers hit .692 with a .733 on-base percentage and a 1.231 slugging percentage for the week.
Woodbine is at West Harrison on Tuesday while Tri-Center is next in action at Underwood on Thursday.
Each athlete receives a t-shirt and certificate for their outstanding week.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 39: Peyton Pogge & Brayden Wollan
Week 38: Javin Stevenson & Maddie Frey
Week 37: Coby Fink & Addy Reynolds
Week 36: Keaton Mann & Liz Carbaugh
Week 35: Layne Pryor & Marissa and Miranda Ring
Week 34: Maddie Bergman & Brayden Wollan
Week 33: Landry Miller & Aidan Anderson
Week 32: Mayson Hartley & Sid Schaaf
Week 31: Emma Hughes & Landon Poppa
Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz
Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren
Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg
Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight
Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White
Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn
Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan
Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby
Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand
Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson
Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom
Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan
Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell