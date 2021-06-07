JHRE Rich Teigland.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Week 41 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Clara Teigland of Treynor and CAM’s Colby Rich.

Teigland helped Treynor advance to their first-ever state tournament, posting two goals and two assists in a regional semifinal win over Missouri Valley and another three goals during a victory over St. Albert in a regional final. The sophomore has 40 goals and 29 assists on the season.

Rich had a big performance at the plate for CAM during the week, finishing with three home runs and two doubles among 13 hits. He also drove in 14 runs, scored nine and went 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts. The junior also threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed just one run for the Cougars.

Treynor will play Tuesday at 10:30 AM in a 1A state quarterfinal against Gilbert while CAM is next in action on Monday at Boyer Valley.

PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS    

Week 40: Clara Teigland & Colby Rich

Week 39: Peyton Pogge & Brayden Wollan

Week 38: Javin Stevenson & Maddie Frey

Week 37: Coby Fink & Addy Reynolds

Week 36: Keaton Mann & Liz Carbaugh

Week 35: Layne Pryor & Marissa and Miranda Ring

Week 34: Maddie Bergman & Brayden Wollan

Week 33: Landry Miller & Aidan Anderson

Week 32: Mayson Hartley & Sid Schaaf

Week 31: Emma Hughes & Landon Poppa

Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz

Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren

Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg

Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight

Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White

Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn

Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan

Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby

Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand

Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson

Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom

Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan

Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay

Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton

Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer

Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker

Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith

Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor

Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall

Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell

