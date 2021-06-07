(KMAland) -- The Week 41 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Clara Teigland of Treynor and CAM’s Colby Rich.
Teigland helped Treynor advance to their first-ever state tournament, posting two goals and two assists in a regional semifinal win over Missouri Valley and another three goals during a victory over St. Albert in a regional final. The sophomore has 40 goals and 29 assists on the season.
Rich had a big performance at the plate for CAM during the week, finishing with three home runs and two doubles among 13 hits. He also drove in 14 runs, scored nine and went 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts. The junior also threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed just one run for the Cougars.
Treynor will play Tuesday at 10:30 AM in a 1A state quarterfinal against Gilbert while CAM is next in action on Monday at Boyer Valley.
