(KMAland) -- The Week 42 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Jessica Vrenick of Abraham Lincoln and Treynor’s Jaxon Schumacher.

Both athletes were terrific at the plate during the week with Vrenick finishing the week with 10 hits in four games. She also scored eight runs and had three RBI in a pair of doubleheaders against Sioux City West and Sioux City North. Vrenick is among the top hitters in KMAland with a .510 batting average, posting 26 hits in 14 games.

Schumacher had a strong two-way week for Treynor, which went 3-1 with wins over Western Iowa Conference rivals Underwood, Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia. The sophomore was 7-for-12 with a double, two home runs, eight RBI, six runs, three walks and three stolen bases. He also threw 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and just one run allowed in a victory over Underwood. Schumacher is hitting .640/.727/1.400 for the season.

Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt for their strong week.

