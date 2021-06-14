(KMAland) -- The Week 42 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Jessica Vrenick of Abraham Lincoln and Treynor’s Jaxon Schumacher.
Both athletes were terrific at the plate during the week with Vrenick finishing the week with 10 hits in four games. She also scored eight runs and had three RBI in a pair of doubleheaders against Sioux City West and Sioux City North. Vrenick is among the top hitters in KMAland with a .510 batting average, posting 26 hits in 14 games.
Schumacher had a strong two-way week for Treynor, which went 3-1 with wins over Western Iowa Conference rivals Underwood, Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia. The sophomore was 7-for-12 with a double, two home runs, eight RBI, six runs, three walks and three stolen bases. He also threw 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and just one run allowed in a victory over Underwood. Schumacher is hitting .640/.727/1.400 for the season.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt for their strong week.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 41: Clara Teigland & Colby Rich
Week 40: Charlie Pryor & Justice Weers
Week 39: Peyton Pogge & Brayden Wollan
Week 38: Javin Stevenson & Maddie Frey
Week 37: Coby Fink & Addy Reynolds
Week 36: Keaton Mann & Liz Carbaugh
Week 35: Layne Pryor & Marissa and Miranda Ring
Week 34: Maddie Bergman & Brayden Wollan
Week 33: Landry Miller & Aidan Anderson
Week 32: Mayson Hartley & Sid Schaaf
Week 31: Emma Hughes & Landon Poppa
Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz
Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren
Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg
Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight
Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White
Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn
Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan
Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby
Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand
Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson
Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom
Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan
Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell