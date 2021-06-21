JHRE Berndt DeVault.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee/DeVault photo by Dan Dickinson

(KMAland) -- The Week 43 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Wayne's Sterling Berndt and Caelen DeVault of Nodaway Valley.

Berndt was dominant in the circle, extending a scoreless inning streak up to 48 before finally allowing one run to Collins-Maxwell. In 35 innings pitched last week, Berndt struck out 76, walked just four and only allowed six hits. She also had eight hits, including two home runs and a double, scored seven runs and drove in five at the plate.

DeVault had a big week at the plate and on the mound for the Wolverines. In four games, the junior standout had nine total hits, doubled four times, scored eight runs and drove in 12. He also tossed seven innings, allowing just one unearned run on two hits and struck out 11.

Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt for their strong week.

PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS    

Week 42: Jessica Vrenick & Jaxon Schumacher

Week 41: Clara Teigland & Colby Rich

Week 40: Charlie Pryor & Justice Weers

Week 39: Peyton Pogge & Brayden Wollan

Week 38: Javin Stevenson & Maddie Frey

Week 37: Coby Fink & Addy Reynolds

Week 36: Keaton Mann & Liz Carbaugh

Week 35: Layne Pryor & Marissa and Miranda Ring

Week 34: Maddie Bergman & Brayden Wollan

Week 33: Landry Miller & Aidan Anderson

Week 32: Mayson Hartley & Sid Schaaf

Week 31: Emma Hughes & Landon Poppa

Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz

Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren

Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg

Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight

Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White

Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn

Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan

Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby

Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand

Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson

Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom

Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan

Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay

Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton

Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer

Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker

Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith

Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor

Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall

Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.