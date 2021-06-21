(KMAland) -- The Week 43 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Wayne's Sterling Berndt and Caelen DeVault of Nodaway Valley.
Berndt was dominant in the circle, extending a scoreless inning streak up to 48 before finally allowing one run to Collins-Maxwell. In 35 innings pitched last week, Berndt struck out 76, walked just four and only allowed six hits. She also had eight hits, including two home runs and a double, scored seven runs and drove in five at the plate.
DeVault had a big week at the plate and on the mound for the Wolverines. In four games, the junior standout had nine total hits, doubled four times, scored eight runs and drove in 12. He also tossed seven innings, allowing just one unearned run on two hits and struck out 11.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt for their strong week.
