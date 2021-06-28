JHRE Anderson Engler.jpg
(KMAland) -- The Week 44 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Atlantic's Olivia Engler and Kayden Anderson of Glenwood.

Engler was her usual dominant self in the circle and had a powerful week at the plate. In 33 innings pitched, the Atlantic senior star struck out 53 and allowed just two earned runs. She also hit four home runs among six hits, drove in 10 and scored four times. The Trojans are back in action on Thursday against Red Oak.

Anderson also had a terrific week for the Rams. The freshman standout had eight hits in 11 at bats, including a trio of doubles, scored seven runs and walked four times. He also threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing zero hits, striking out five and giving up just one unearned run. Glenwood hosts St. Albert for a key Hawkeye Ten doubleheader on Monday.

Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt for their strong week.

PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS    

Week 43: Olivia Engler & Kayden Anderson

Week 42: Jessica Vrenick & Jaxon Schumacher

Week 41: Clara Teigland & Colby Rich

Week 40: Charlie Pryor & Justice Weers

Week 39: Peyton Pogge & Brayden Wollan

Week 38: Javin Stevenson & Maddie Frey

Week 37: Coby Fink & Addy Reynolds

Week 36: Keaton Mann & Liz Carbaugh

Week 35: Layne Pryor & Marissa and Miranda Ring

Week 34: Maddie Bergman & Brayden Wollan

Week 33: Landry Miller & Aidan Anderson

Week 32: Mayson Hartley & Sid Schaaf

Week 31: Emma Hughes & Landon Poppa

Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz

Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren

Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg

Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight

Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White

Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn

Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan

Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby

Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand

Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson

Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom

Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan

Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay

Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton

Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer

Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker

Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith

Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor

Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall

Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell

