JHRE Spieker Cox.jpg
Buy Now
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Week 45 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Lenox’s Sadie Cox and Lane Spieker of CAM.

Cox made history this past week, breaking the single-season and career home run record at Lenox. In seven games this past week, Cox had 10 hits, including a trio of home runs, 10 RBI and three runs scored. The freshman-to-be has now hit eight home runs for the season and for her career – both Lenox records.

Speaking of home runs, CAM’s Spieker became the state’s leader this past week with a flurry of long flies. After a slow start to the week, the Cougars junior exploded for a three-home run, seven-RBI game against Exira/EHK. He also struck out 13 in a one-hit six-inning shutout. The next night, Spieker posted a single, a double and a triple while driving in two runs and scoring twice.

Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt for their strong week.

PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS    

Week 44: Olivia Engler & Kayden Anderson

Week 43: Sterling Berndt & Caelen DeVault

Week 42: Jessica Vrenick & Jaxon Schumacher

Week 41: Clara Teigland & Colby Rich

Week 40: Charlie Pryor & Justice Weers

Week 39: Peyton Pogge & Brayden Wollan

Week 38: Javin Stevenson & Maddie Frey

Week 37: Coby Fink & Addy Reynolds

Week 36: Keaton Mann & Liz Carbaugh

Week 35: Layne Pryor & Marissa and Miranda Ring

Week 34: Maddie Bergman & Brayden Wollan

Week 33: Landry Miller & Aidan Anderson

Week 32: Mayson Hartley & Sid Schaaf

Week 31: Emma Hughes & Landon Poppa

Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz

Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren

Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg

Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight

Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White

Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn

Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan

Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby

Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand

Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson

Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom

Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan

Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay

Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton

Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer

Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker

Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith

Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor

Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall

Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.