(KMAland) -- The Week 45 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Lenox’s Sadie Cox and Lane Spieker of CAM.
Cox made history this past week, breaking the single-season and career home run record at Lenox. In seven games this past week, Cox had 10 hits, including a trio of home runs, 10 RBI and three runs scored. The freshman-to-be has now hit eight home runs for the season and for her career – both Lenox records.
Speaking of home runs, CAM’s Spieker became the state’s leader this past week with a flurry of long flies. After a slow start to the week, the Cougars junior exploded for a three-home run, seven-RBI game against Exira/EHK. He also struck out 13 in a one-hit six-inning shutout. The next night, Spieker posted a single, a double and a triple while driving in two runs and scoring twice.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt for their strong week.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
