(KMAland) -- The Week 46 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Southeast Warren’s Josie Hartman and Cael Malskeit of Lewis Central.
Hartman hit a home run in wins over Southwest Valley and East Union this past week, finishing with five total hits, driving in four runs and scoring five times. The Warhawks are back in action Monday at home against Martensdale-St. Marys with a trip to state on the line.
Lewis Central’s Malskeit had a terrific pitching performance against Atlantic on Monday. The right-hander threw a complete game with 16 strikeouts and allowed two runs — none earned — on four hits. The next night against Glenwood, he finished with a hit, a walk and a run scored.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
