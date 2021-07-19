(KMAland) -- The Week 47 and final 2020-21 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Underwood’s Ali Fletcher and Jaydon Knight of Mount Ayr.
Fletcher played just one game, but she did plenty for the Eagles on their way to clinching a regional final win and trip to the state softball tournament. The sophomore doubled twice among three hits, drove in a run and scored once to lead Underwood in a 4-2 win over West Monona last Monday. The Eagles will play at 5:30 Monday against Central Springs in a 2A state quarterfinal on KMA-FM 99.1.
Knight had two strong performances in putting Mount Ayr one win from the state tournament. On Tuesday against Lamoni, the sophomore had two hits, two walks, two RBI and two runs before a strong all-around performance against Martensdale-St. Marys on Saturday. The southpaw was the winning pitcher, throwing six innings, striking out six and scattering six hits while allowing two unearned runs. He also had a single, a walk and two RBI at the plate. The Raiders will play New London on Tuesday in a 1A substate final.
Both athletes receive a certificate and t-shirt for their outstanding weeks.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 46: Josie Hartman & Cael Malskeit
Week 45: Sadie Cox & Lane Spieker
Week 44: Olivia Engler & Kayden Anderson
Week 43: Sterling Berndt & Caelen DeVault
Week 42: Jessica Vrenick & Jaxon Schumacher
Week 41: Clara Teigland & Colby Rich
Week 40: Charlie Pryor & Justice Weers
Week 39: Peyton Pogge & Brayden Wollan
Week 38: Javin Stevenson & Maddie Frey
Week 37: Coby Fink & Addy Reynolds
Week 36: Keaton Mann & Liz Carbaugh
Week 35: Layne Pryor & Marissa and Miranda Ring
Week 34: Maddie Bergman & Brayden Wollan
Week 33: Landry Miller & Aidan Anderson
Week 32: Mayson Hartley & Sid Schaaf
Week 31: Emma Hughes & Landon Poppa
Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz
Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren
Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg
Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight
Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White
Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn
Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan
Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby
Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand
Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson
Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom
Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan
Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell