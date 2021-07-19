Knight Fletcher JHRE.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee Knight photo by Darla Sobotka

(KMAland) -- The Week 47 and final 2020-21 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Underwood’s Ali Fletcher and Jaydon Knight of Mount Ayr.

Fletcher played just one game, but she did plenty for the Eagles on their way to clinching a regional final win and trip to the state softball tournament. The sophomore doubled twice among three hits, drove in a run and scored once to lead Underwood in a 4-2 win over West Monona last Monday. The Eagles will play at 5:30 Monday against Central Springs in a 2A state quarterfinal on KMA-FM 99.1.

Knight had two strong performances in putting Mount Ayr one win from the state tournament. On Tuesday against Lamoni, the sophomore had two hits, two walks, two RBI and two runs before a strong all-around performance against Martensdale-St. Marys on Saturday. The southpaw was the winning pitcher, throwing six innings, striking out six and scattering six hits while allowing two unearned runs. He also had a single, a walk and two RBI at the plate. The Raiders will play New London on Tuesday in a 1A substate final.

Both athletes receive a certificate and t-shirt for their outstanding weeks.

PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS    

Week 46: Josie Hartman & Cael Malskeit

Week 45: Sadie Cox & Lane Spieker

Week 44: Olivia Engler & Kayden Anderson

Week 43: Sterling Berndt & Caelen DeVault

Week 42: Jessica Vrenick & Jaxon Schumacher

Week 41: Clara Teigland & Colby Rich

Week 40: Charlie Pryor & Justice Weers

Week 39: Peyton Pogge & Brayden Wollan

Week 38: Javin Stevenson & Maddie Frey

Week 37: Coby Fink & Addy Reynolds

Week 36: Keaton Mann & Liz Carbaugh

Week 35: Layne Pryor & Marissa and Miranda Ring

Week 34: Maddie Bergman & Brayden Wollan

Week 33: Landry Miller & Aidan Anderson

Week 32: Mayson Hartley & Sid Schaaf

Week 31: Emma Hughes & Landon Poppa

Week 26: Macy Emgarten & Wyatt Reisz

Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren

Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg

Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight

Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White

Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn

Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan

Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby

Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand

Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson

Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom

Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan

Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay

Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton

Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer

Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker

Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith

Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor

Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall

Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.