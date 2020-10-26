(KMAland) -- The Week 9 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Red Oak’s Chloe DeVries and Brayden Wollan of Underwood.
DeVries had yet another impressive week in a fall full of them. The dual-sport senior athlete broke the school’s single-season record for assists in helping the Tigers volleyball team to a pair of regional sweeps over Shenandoah and Clarinda.
The Red Oak setter passed out 30 assists in their regional opener against Shenandoah before 32 more in a sweep of Clarinda on Wednesday. Two days after the win over Clarinda, DeVries qualified for the state cross country meet with a seventh-place finish in her 2A state qualifier in Panora.
Wollan also had a record-setting performance this past week in leading Underwood to a 37-7 win over Woodward-Granger. The senior had two interceptions to break the all-time school record in picks, nabbed a fumble recovery and finished with 100 yards receiving and two scores on offense.
Red Oak will meet Knoxville on Tuesday with a trip to state on the line while Underwood travels to Mount Ayr in a Class 1A third round matchup. DeVries will also run the 2A state cross country meet on Saturday.
Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt for their outstanding weeks.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell