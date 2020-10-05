(KMAland) -- The Week 6 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Courtney Sporrer from Logan-Magnolia and Abraham Lincoln’s Lennx Brown.
Sporrer was on the course twice last week, picking up a championship and a runner-up finish. The No. 6 ranked Panthers junior took second at the Denison-Schleswig Invitational in 20:40.22 before winning the IKM-Manning Invite in 19:33.72.
Sporrer and the Panthers are scheduled to run at Boyer Valley on Thursday.
Brown — a senior quarterback for the Lynx — had another big performance during an AL win over Thomas Jefferson on Friday evening. In a 56-13 victory, Brown had 241 yards passing, 30 yards rushing and five offensive touchdowns. He also had a two-point conversion on offense and 4.0 tackles on defense.
Brown and the Lynx are back in action on Friday evening at home against Sioux City East. Both Sporrer and Brown will be guests later this week on Upon Further Review’s KMAland Catch Up.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell