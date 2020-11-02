JHRE AOTW Malcom Petry.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Week 10 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are St. Albert’s Allie Petry and Seth Malcom of Fremont-Mills.

Both athletes pushed their teams deeper into the postseason with Petry helping the Saintes to another state volleyball trip and Malcom sending the Knights to a state quarterfinal.

In two matches last week, Petry had 41 kills and 30 digs during wins over Coon Rapids-Bayard and Newell-Fonda. Against the Crusaders, she finished with 19 and 14 before 22 and 16 against Newell-Fonda.

The Saintes are slated to play in the state tournament on Tuesday at 5:30 against top-seeded Janesville in a 1A quarterfinal.

Malcom, meanwhile, put together a monster two-way performance during a win over Martensdale-St. Marys on Friday evening. In the 58-42 victory, the Nebraska commit had 339 yards rushing and five touchdowns to go with 10.5 tackles on defense.

Fremont-Mills will host CAM in an 8-man quarterfinal on Friday evening. KMA-FM 99.1 will have the broadcast at 7:00 PM.

Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt for their big weeks.

