(KMAland) -- The Week 5 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Nodaway Valley’s Corinne Bond and Atlantic’s Craig Alan Becker.
Bond had a pair of big matches in three-set sweeps of Pride of Iowa Conference rivals Mount Ayr and Bedford last week.
The senior standout finished with 24 kills, 12 digs and four blocks during Monday’s win over Mount Ayr before nine kills, eight aces, six digs and two blocks in the victory over Bedford on Tuesday.
Bond is averaging 4.0 kills, 3.6 digs and 0.3 blocks per set this season for the 18-4 Wolverines.
Becker, meanwhile, had a strong two-meet week with a pair of victories. On Tuesday in Creston, Becker ran to victory in a time of 16:34.10. The senior followed with another win at Harlan on Saturday, finishing in a time of 16:20.90.
Becker is currently ranked No. 6 in Class 3A by the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt, certificate and interview on KMA’s Upon Further Review.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell