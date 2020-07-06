(KMAland) -- This week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Nodaway Valley’s Alyssa Davis and Cy Patterson of St. Albert.
Davis has made a habit of joining the KMA Sports #WhoHomered list this season, and she did it plenty this past week. After a hitless night against Mount Ayr early last week, she followed with three hits, including two home runs, six RBI and two runs scored against East Union on Wednesday.
Davis went deep again on Friday against Southeast Warren, finishing with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. The senior is hitting .367/.466/.714 with five home runs, two doubles, 21 RBI and 12 runs scored this season. The Wolverines meet Earlham later tonight.
Patterson had a big week of his own for the Falcons and now leads the entire state with 30 RBI. For the week, the junior standout had nine hits, including four doubles and a home run, and drove in 12 runs.
The week included back-to-back games – against Kuemper and Audubon – with five RBI each, three total doubles and the home run. Patterson is hitting .595/.672/1.048 for the season. Hear St. Albert’s game with Underwood tonight and with Treynor tomorrow night on AM 960.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.
Previous 2019-20 Winners
Week 42: Vivian Tracy & Cade Ticknor
Week 41: Macee Blank & Nic Duysen
Week 26: Jaycee Graves & Connor Bruck
Week 25: Kylie Morrison, Nick Hamilton & Gable Porter
Week 24: Ellie Rengstorf & Devin Whipple
Week 23: Emily McIntosh & Tony Osburn
Week 22: Madison Camden & Jake McEnaney
Week 21: Abby McIntyre & Drew Venteicher
Week 20: Kailey Jones & Michael Schafer
Week 19: Abby Martin & Ryan Blum
Week 18: Allie Petry & Crew Howard
Week 17: Serena Sundell & Tyler Peterson
Week 16: Sam Stewart & Nick Hamilton
Week 15: Alexa Ahrenholtz & Leyton Nelson
Week 11: Brynlee Arnold & Bryson Bowman
Week 10: Peyton Pogge & Joshua Baudler
Week 9: Gretchen Wallace & Justin McCunn
Week 8: Sophia Broers & Tyler Moen
Week 7: Elle Scarborough & Joshua Baudler/Noah Jorgenson
Week 6: Kinsey Scheffler & Keygan Day/Seth Malcom
Week 5: Olivia Larsen & Johnathan Molson
Week 4: Chloe Johnson & Colton Gordon
Week 3: Alex Knop & Connor Pohlmeier
Week 2: Megan Witte & Wyatt Pryor
Week 1: Peyton Pogge & Zach Carr