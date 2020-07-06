Patterson Davis AOTW.jpg
(KMAland) -- This week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Nodaway Valley’s Alyssa Davis and Cy Patterson of St. Albert.

Davis has made a habit of joining the KMA Sports #WhoHomered list this season, and she did it plenty this past week. After a hitless night against Mount Ayr early last week, she followed with three hits, including two home runs, six RBI and two runs scored against East Union on Wednesday.

Davis went deep again on Friday against Southeast Warren, finishing with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. The senior is hitting .367/.466/.714 with five home runs, two doubles, 21 RBI and 12 runs scored this season. The Wolverines meet Earlham later tonight.

Patterson had a big week of his own for the Falcons and now leads the entire state with 30 RBI. For the week, the junior standout had nine hits, including four doubles and a home run, and drove in 12 runs.

The week included back-to-back games – against Kuemper and Audubon – with five RBI each, three total doubles and the home run. Patterson is hitting .595/.672/1.048 for the season. Hear St. Albert’s game with Underwood tonight and with Treynor tomorrow night on AM 960.

Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.

