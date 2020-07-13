(KMAland) -- The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week awards go to Lenox senior Kayla Yzaguirre and Thomas Jefferson senior Tucker Rowe.
Yzaguirre’s big week started last Monday as she hit two home runs among three hits, drove in six runs and scored three times during a win over Stanton. Two days later, she sparked a big five-run inning during a win over Southeast Warren and finished 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three more runs scored.
For the week, in four games, Yzaguirre had a .438 batting average, a .438 on-base percentage and a 1.063 slugging percentage. The senior standout is hitting .382/.469/.618 for the season, which continues tonight with a Class 1A Region 3 First Round battle against East Mills.
Rowe also had an outstanding week for the Yellow Jackets, reaching base 14 times over a five-game stretch. It started on Tuesday with a 4-for-6 performance during a doubleheader with Sioux City West. Rowe had two doubles, a home run, five RBI, and four runs scored in the two games.
On Thursday, he contributed greatly in a doubleheader sweep of Sioux City North. He finished the opening game with a double among two hits, two RBI and three runs scored while picking up the win on the mound behind 5 1/3 innings pitched. He also had three walks and scored once in the second game.
Finally, on Friday against St. Albert, Rowe reached base two more times with a single and a hit by pitch. In all, he hit .538 with a .700 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging mark for the week. Rowe is now hitting .302/.464/.491 in his senior season. The Jackets are back in action tonight against Glenwood.
All JHRE KMAland Athletes of the Week receive a certificate and t-shirt.
