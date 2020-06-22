(KMAland) -- After a 15-week layoff, the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week is back!
This week’s winners are Shenandoah softball standout Macee Blank and East Mills senior baseball star Nic Duysen.
Blank — a junior catcher — had a productive week with seven hits and nine RBI in just three games. She hit .636/.692/.636 for the week, finishing with two hits and two RBI vs. Clarinda, one hit, two walks and two RBI against Red Oak and four hits and five RBI against Sidney.
Blank is one of just 10 players in Class 3A with at least nine RBI and leads the Hawkeye Ten Conference in the category.
Duysen, meanwhile, made his biggest mark in the first two games of the week for the Wolverines. The senior Wartburg football signee threw a four-inning complete game and struck out 11 while going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in a win over Griswold on Monday.
Duysen followed with a monster performance at the plate during a win over Orient-Macksburg on Wednesday. In just three innings, he recorded a single, double, triple and a home run, drove in seven runs and scored three times.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a certificate and t-shirt.
Previous 2019-20 Winners
Week 26: Jaycee Graves & Connor Bruck
Week 25: Kylie Morrison, Nick Hamilton & Gable Porter
Week 24: Ellie Rengstorf & Devin Whipple
Week 23: Emily McIntosh & Tony Osburn
Week 22: Madison Camden & Jake McEnaney
Week 21: Abby McIntyre & Drew Venteicher
Week 20: Kailey Jones & Michael Schafer
Week 19: Abby Martin & Ryan Blum
Week 18: Allie Petry & Crew Howard
Week 17: Serena Sundell & Tyler Peterson
Week 16: Sam Stewart & Nick Hamilton
Week 15: Alexa Ahrenholtz & Leyton Nelson
Week 11: Brynlee Arnold & Bryson Bowman
Week 10: Peyton Pogge & Joshua Baudler
Week 9: Gretchen Wallace & Justin McCunn
Week 8: Sophia Broers & Tyler Moen
Week 7: Elle Scarborough & Joshua Baudler/Noah Jorgenson
Week 6: Kinsey Scheffler & Keygan Day/Seth Malcom
Week 5: Olivia Larsen & Johnathan Molson
Week 4: Chloe Johnson & Colton Gordon
Week 3: Alex Knop & Connor Pohlmeier
Week 2: Megan Witte & Wyatt Pryor
Week 1: Peyton Pogge & Zach Carr