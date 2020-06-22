JHRE AOTW Duysen Blank.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- After a 15-week layoff, the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week is back!

This week’s winners are Shenandoah softball standout Macee Blank and East Mills senior baseball star Nic Duysen. 

Blank — a junior catcher — had a productive week with seven hits and nine RBI in just three games. She hit .636/.692/.636 for the week, finishing with two hits and two RBI vs. Clarinda, one hit, two walks and two RBI against Red Oak and four hits and five RBI against Sidney.

Blank is one of just 10 players in Class 3A with at least nine RBI and leads the Hawkeye Ten Conference in the category.

Duysen, meanwhile, made his biggest mark in the first two games of the week for the Wolverines. The senior Wartburg football signee threw a four-inning complete game and struck out 11 while going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in a win over Griswold on Monday.

Duysen followed with a monster performance at the plate during a win over Orient-Macksburg on Wednesday. In just three innings, he recorded a single, double, triple and a home run, drove in seven runs and scored three times.

Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a certificate and t-shirt.

Previous 2019-20 Winners 

Week 26: Jaycee Graves & Connor Bruck

Week 25: Kylie Morrison, Nick Hamilton & Gable Porter

Week 24: Ellie Rengstorf & Devin Whipple

Week 23: Emily McIntosh & Tony Osburn

Week 22: Madison Camden & Jake McEnaney

Week 21: Abby McIntyre & Drew Venteicher

Week 20: Kailey Jones & Michael Schafer

Week 19: Abby Martin & Ryan Blum

Week 18: Allie Petry & Crew Howard

Week 17: Serena Sundell & Tyler Peterson 

Week 16: Sam Stewart & Nick Hamilton

Week 15: Alexa Ahrenholtz & Leyton Nelson

Week 11: Brynlee Arnold & Bryson Bowman 

Week 10: Peyton Pogge & Joshua Baudler

Week 9: Gretchen Wallace & Justin McCunn

Week 8: Sophia Broers & Tyler Moen 

Week 7: Elle Scarborough & Joshua Baudler/Noah Jorgenson

Week 6: Kinsey Scheffler & Keygan Day/Seth Malcom

Week 5: Olivia Larsen & Johnathan Molson

Week 4: Chloe Johnson & Colton Gordon

Week 3: Alex Knop & Connor Pohlmeier

Week 2: Megan Witte & Wyatt Pryor

Week 1: Peyton Pogge & Zach Carr