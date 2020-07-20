(KMAland) -- The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week awards go to Atlantic's Olivia Engler and Mount Ayr's Jaixen Frost.
Engler had a brilliant two-way week for Atlantic in pushing the Trojans to the precipice of another trip to the state tournament. The junior pitcher lifted her team to 11-0 and 13-3 regional wins over Clarinda and Red Oak, respectively,
Against Clarinda, Engler allowed just four hits in a five-inning shutout while striking out eight. She also added a pair of hits and drove in two runs in the regional-opening win.
Engler added a big game in round two as well, finishing the night with four hits, including a double, and driving in a run. She also struck out seven and gave up three unearned runs on four hits in the victory. The Trojans are back in action later tonight in a regional final against Creston.
Frost was also key in a pair of postseason wins for Mount Ayr. The freshman shortstop went deep and was walked three times while driving in two and scoring twice during a 7-2 win over Lamoni in their district opener.
In Saturday's district semifinal victory over Central Decatur, Frost stayed red hot with two home runs, two walks, six RBI and three runs scored. That's three official at bats and three home runs in postseason action. The Raiders play Martensdale-St. Marys on Tuesday night in a substate final.
Both JHRE AOTW receive certificates and t-shirts for their great weeks.
Previous 2019-20 Winners
Week 44: Kayla Yzaguirre & Tucker Rowe
Week 43: Alyssa Davis & Cy Patterson
Week 42: Vivian Tracy & Cade Ticknor
Week 41: Macee Blank & Nic Duysen
Week 26: Jaycee Graves & Connor Bruck
Week 25: Kylie Morrison, Nick Hamilton & Gable Porter
Week 24: Ellie Rengstorf & Devin Whipple
Week 23: Emily McIntosh & Tony Osburn
Week 22: Madison Camden & Jake McEnaney
Week 21: Abby McIntyre & Drew Venteicher
Week 20: Kailey Jones & Michael Schafer
Week 19: Abby Martin & Ryan Blum
Week 18: Allie Petry & Crew Howard
Week 17: Serena Sundell & Tyler Peterson
Week 16: Sam Stewart & Nick Hamilton
Week 15: Alexa Ahrenholtz & Leyton Nelson
Week 11: Brynlee Arnold & Bryson Bowman
Week 10: Peyton Pogge & Joshua Baudler
Week 9: Gretchen Wallace & Justin McCunn
Week 8: Sophia Broers & Tyler Moen
Week 7: Elle Scarborough & Joshua Baudler/Noah Jorgenson
Week 6: Kinsey Scheffler & Keygan Day/Seth Malcom
Week 5: Olivia Larsen & Johnathan Molson
Week 4: Chloe Johnson & Colton Gordon
Week 3: Alex Knop & Connor Pohlmeier
Week 2: Megan Witte & Wyatt Pryor
Week 1: Peyton Pogge & Zach Carr