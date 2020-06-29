(KMAland) -- This week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award goes to Bedford’s Vivian Tracy and Cade Ticknor of CAM.
Tracy’s big week of hitting included a walk-off grand slam in the Bulldogs victory over Nodaway Valley. She also had multi-hit games against Orient-Macksburg, Southwest Valley and Wayne, including her third home run of the season against the Falcons on Friday.
Tracy finished out the week with seven total hits, nine RBI, five walks, one hit by pitch and seven runs scored for the 8-3 Bulldogs. Bedford is back in action Monday evening against Mount Ayr.
Ticknor’s big week started with a sterling performance on the mound in a win over Coon Rapids-Bayard. The sophomore went seven innings, struck out seven and allowed one unearned run on four hits in a massive win for the Cougars.
In the final two games of the week, Ticknor used his bat to impress. He had a two-RBI single, stole a base and scored a run during a rout of Glidden-Ralston. Against Ar-We-Va, he added three hits, including two doubles, drove in three and scored twice.
The undefeated Cougars are back in action on Monday evening at Boyer Valley.
Both JHRE KMAland Athletes of the Week receive a certificate and will be interviewed on a future KMAland Catch Up.
