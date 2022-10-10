(Treynor) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls and IKM-Manning boys relied on individual championships to grab top team honors at Monday's Western Iowa Conference Meet.
On the girls side, Logan-Magnolia maintained their grip on the conference with a sixth consecutive title.
"This is an awesome group," Logan-Magnolia head coach Kelli Kersten said. "They work really hard. It's always a goal to win the conference. This is one of the goals we've had each of the last several years."
The Panthers accrued 33 points, 28 better than runner-up IKM-Manning.
Freshman Allysen Johnsen led Logan-Magnolia's day with a conference title. The former conference middle school champion made her WIC high school debut emphatically with a time of 21:04.22.
"It was a big step up from two miles to three miles," Johnsen said. "It means hard work pays off. It feels pretty good to know I deserved this. I did well on the hills and pushed down the hills. That helped me pace myself pretty well."
"I've been impressed with the grit she has," Kersten said. "I love seeing her push and improve."
Teammate Mya Moss was close behind in second with a time of 21:14.84.
"We do everything we can as a team to make ourselves better," Moss said. "We're constantly pushing each other in practice."
Haedyn Hall finished sixth for Logan-Magnolia in 22:23.37, and Greylan Hornbeck also medaled by claiming 12th in 23:20.32.
IKM-Manning finished second in the team standings with 61 points. Taylor Beckendorf paced their efforts by taking eighth in 22:40.15. Emily Albertsen was 10th (23:08.55), and Raegan Garrison took 14th (23:50.45).
Underwood's Lilly Irwin, Audubon's Stefi Beisswenger and Treynor's Alyssa Kulesa completed the top five in respective times of 22:01.64, 22:14.15 and 22:19.25.
AHSTW had two medalists -- Rylie Knop (seventh in 22:33.64) and Ava Paulsen (ninth in 22:45.39). Riverside's Bailey Richardson (11th in 23:20.13), Treynor's Lilly Yochum (13th in 23:28.20) and Tri-Center's Quincey Schneckloth (15th in 24:01.03) also medaled.
In the boys race, IKM-Manning edged Riverside in a tight team battle.
The Wolves scored 39 points, beating the Bulldogs by 10 points.
"It's been a good season," IKM-Manning Coach Robert Cast said. "They've worked hard all season. We continue getting better. Winning the conference is special. The boys should be proud."
Senior Caden Keller sparked the Wolves' conference title with an individual crown. Keller soared to victory in a time of 17:32.26 -- 75 seconds better than the runner-up.
"I was in the hospital four days before my first race," Keller said. "Now, I'm back and feeling good. It's a great feeling, but I hate this course. It's very hilly, and the flats are not my thing. It was a tough course."
"He's been running great the whole year," Cast said. "He's starting to get aggressive and pushing in the middle of the race. Overall, he's solid from start to finish."
IKM-Manning had five runners in the top 15. Lane Sams took sixth (19:04.54), Reed Hinners was seventh (19:10.24), Nathan Johnson took 10th (19:18.83) and Abe Polzien also medaled in 15th with a time of 19:57.45.
Mason McCready led Riverside's day with a runner-up showing. McCready recorded a time of 18:47.08 to finish second.
"(This course) starts flat, and then you go straight up a hill," McCready said. "It can get to some people, but you have to push through. My success came from getting out early."
Brody Henderson was fourth for Riverside in 18:51.59. Eric Duhacek was ninth (19:14.56), and Dawson Henderson finished 14th in 19:53.78.
Treynor had two runners in the top five. John Ross Biederman was third in 18:50.15, and Mason Yochum claimed fifth in 18:53.34.
Tri-Center had three medalists, led by Sean McGee's eighth-place outing in 19:13.21. Brennan Boden finished 11th in 19:39.13, and Nicholas Dahir posted a 13th-place performance in 19:40.39.
Missouri Valley's Jacob Hoden finished 12th in 19:40.23.
Click below to watch interviews with Moss, Johnsen, McCready, Keller, Coach Kersten and Coach Cast.