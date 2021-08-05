(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia's Rex Johnsen will play college football while living his lifelong dream at the University of Wyoming.
"It's been my dream and goal to play Division I football," Johnsen said on Thursday's Upon Further Review. "To make that a reality just makes me want to work harder at that level."
While he's long-dreamt of playing college football, Johnsen admits it was a whirlwind path to get to Wyoming.
"I didn't know what was going to happen," he said. "I visited there in the offseason and took a liking to Wyoming. I knew that was home for the next four or five years."
Johnsen says there was a lot to like about the Laramie-based school and its football program, led by former Nebraska assistant Craig Bohl.
"The town was awesome, and it's a beautiful campus," Johnsen said. "I loved the coaches, and the facilities are top-notch. I felt like that was where I was going to beat my best."
His size and athleticism made him an intriguing college recruit.
"I've always been a bigger kid," he said. "Once high school hit, coaches started noticing. I decided I wanted to take this seriously and focus on my future."
Johnsen chose Wyoming over interest from Iowa State, Nebraska and North Dakota State.
"I really took a liking to Iowa State and Nebraska," he said. "But Wyoming felt like home and where I really wanted to go."
Johnsen, a first-team Class A All-State offensive lineman, hopes to put his athleticism on display in the Mountain West Conference.
"They love me for my athletic ability," he said. "They like to have athletic offensive linemen that can move and pull the backers. I'm very aggressive from my wrestling background. I'm quick off the ball, and it will bring a factor to the offensive line at Wyoming. "
The transition from small-class 11-man football to Division I is never easy, but Johnsen says he'll be patient and put in the work.
"I want to go into next summer's weight-lifting program and gain a bunch of muscle."
Johnsen's long-term goal is to contribute to the Cowboys and eventually play on Sundays.
"I want to start by my second year, and I would love to play in the NFL," he said. "That's what I'm going to be working for."
