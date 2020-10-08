(Johnson) -- Johnson-Brock football is back on the right track after a dominant win over Omaha Christian Academy last Friday.
The Eagles (2-4 overall, 1-1 D2-1) snapped a four-game losing skid with a 64-20 victory in week six.
“We’ve had a tough couple weeks,” Coach Mitch Roberts told KMA Sports. “We played some really good opponents. It felt good to get back on the right track.”
Johnson-Brock may have four losses in their six games, but they’ve all come against quality opponents. The combined records of their defeats — BDS, Lourdes Central Catholic, Doniphan West and Falls City Sacred Heart — is 18-5.
“We’re definitely playing a lot of guys that were forced into roles last year with the loss of a big senior class,” Roberts said. “I think they’ve done a nice job. The seniors and juniors are trying to mesh in there. It just took a little bit of time to get experience, and hopefully we can finish out these last two games on a positive note.”
There have also been some key injuries on this year’s roster. Quarterback Caleb Fossenbarger didn’t play against OCA, so freshman Sloan Pelican stepped into the position. He went 4/4 for 78 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
In the backfield, freshman Chase Vanwinkle (73 yards, 2 TD), senior Samuel Brown (69 yards, TD) and sophomore Jalen Behrends (57 yards, TD) were impressive on the ground while sophomore Nic Parriott, junior Ryan Bohling and senior Aiden Ottemann all caught one touchdown pass each.
Another tough test awaits Johnson-Brock this week, as they head to Diller-Odell (3-3, 1-1) for a meeting that could go a long way in helping the Eagles jump into the playoff picture.
“They run the ball really well and like to take shots down the field,” Roberts said. “We’re going to have to focus on keeping everything in front of us. When teams have tried to run the ball on us, we’ve had some trouble stopping that. Our guys need to step up and be physical.”
The Griffins have been plenty balanced offensively with 885 yards on the ground and 803 yards through the air.
“We’re going to have to bring the intensity,” Roberts said. “Just winning the line of scrimmage (is key). Hopefully, our kids gained some confidence back after the OCA game.”
Caelan Debban will have reports from Johnson-Brock/Diller-Odell on Friday evening. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ coverage from 6:20 to midnight.
Hear the complete interview with Coach Roberts linked below.