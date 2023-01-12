(Johnson) -- The Johnson-Brock boys basketball team is looking to finish the MUDECAS Tournament with success and start a big run as they approach the postseason.
The Eagles (9-3) dropped their first round game of the tournament on Tuesday to Tri County, falling 44-36. Coach Lucus Dalinghaus’ team will finish out the event on Saturday morning at 11:45 against Johnson County Central.
“We’re having a pretty good season,” Coach Dalinghaus told KMA Sports. “We fell to Tri County late in that game, but for us it’s about being consistent offensively. Defensively, we’ve been able to bring it quite a few games. We feel, for the most part, pretty good about our defense here and there, but offensively, we just need to become more consistent in getting the ball to go through the hoop.”
The defense has kept the Eagles in every game this season, as they dropped a two-point game at Palmyra on December 6th and fell by seven to Parkview Christian in the championship of the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament on December 30th.
On the other hand, Johnson-Brock has won eight of their past 10 games, including a previous one-point win over Tri County and other victories over winning programs in Conestoga and Pawnee City.
“These kids love to play basketball,” Dalinghaus said of his team. “They’ve been playing together for quite a while. They’re gym rats. For some of them, this is their first experience at a high level of varsity basketball, but they’ve played a lot of ball.”
To that point, the Eagles have two sophomores and a freshman among their top five scorers this season. Sophomore Camden Dalinghaus leads the team with 13.0 points per game while junior Sloan Pelican is also averaging double figures with 10.1. Senior Nic Parriott (9.2), freshman Brody Koehler (6.5) and sophomore Casen Dalinghaus (5.4) are also among the top five in the scoring category.
“We’re so balanced that it’s hard to pinpoint one or two kids (to highlight),” Dalinghaus said. “We never know on a given night who is going to have a big night. The kids get along so well, and they don’t care who scores as long as somebody is picking us up. They support each other, and I feel like we have several leaders on the team that really answer the call when they need to.”
Parriott tops the team with 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while Pelican is at 2.8 steals per contest to lead in that category. Other contributors this season for Johnson-Brock are seniors Jalen Behrends, Lane Buchmeier and Dalton Knippelmeyer, juniors Lleyton Behrends and Chase VanWinkle, sophomores Garrison Bowhay and Austin Meyer and freshman Hayden Gravatt.
“Any given night any kid could have a really good game,” Dalinghaus added. “It’d be nice if we could put everybody together and have really good games every night, but realistically, when somebody usually steps up, we have good supporting roles.”
After the MUDECAS Tournament finishes this weekend, Johnson-Brock is slated for four more regular season games against Lewiston and Falls City Sacred Heart and at Friend and Southern over the next couple weeks before beginning the Pioneer Conference Tournament. They finish with road trips to Freeman and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinaeur and a home date with Mead.
“We need to be more consistent on offense,” Dalinghaus said of the home stretch. “We’ve got to set better screens, move a little better and have better passing. When we do those things, we get better shots and then they have a better chance of going in. We need to get that going, and when the going gets tough, who is going to step up and be a leader? Who’s going to make a shot or go make some free throws? We need that kid to emerge, so the kids can rally around that.”
Listen to much more with Coach Dalinghaus in the audio file embedded below.