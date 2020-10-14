(Johnson) -- The Johnson-Brock Eagles will look for their third consecutive win and a guaranteed spot in the Class D-2 playoffs when they face Mead Friday night.
The Eagles started the season on a rough patch, dropping four consecutive games, but have since rebounded with back-to-back victories over Omaha Christian and Diller-Odell.
Their most recent victory -- a 50-14 rout of Diller-Odell -- was their most complete performance to date, according to Coach Mitch Roberts.
"It was a whole team effort," he said. "Those things we have been preaching all year finally came together. That was a huge win for us as we continue to jockey for a spot in the playoffs and hopefully get in. It was a good confidence builder, too."
Johnson-Brock's four losses this year came at the hands of BDS, Lourdes Central Catholic, Doniphan West (KS) and Falls City Sacred Heart. Those four teams have a combined record of 18-5. Despite their rigorous stretch, Roberts feels his team was able to learn from the bumps.
"Through a lot of those games we were competitive for a quarter or half then let things go the opposite way," he said. "We learned that we can compete when we are on the top of our game. I think that's been a huge thing for our kids."
The Eagles have relied on two quarterbacks this season -- freshman Sloan Pelican and junior Caleb Fossenbarger. Pelican has tossed for 350 yards and four scores while Fossenbarger has added 548 yards and five scores.
The rushing trio of Jalen Behrends, Cole Robeson and Chase VanWinkle have churned for 773 yards and 14 touchdowns while Fossebarger has added four scores with his legs.
While the offense has found a rhythm, so has the defense.
"Our defense has played better in recent weeks," Roberts said. "We made some changes in personnel and schematically. I think that's been a huge change for us, we've had to start playing to our strengths. We've become more comfortable in our defense."
Johnson-Brock enters the final week of the regular season in second place of Class D-2 District 1. They currently rank 23rd in Nebraska's Playoff Points System and are 13th among the 22 non-district qualifiers. A victory would essentially secure the Eagles' berth in the postseason.
However, their opponent -- Mead, is in a similar situation. The Raiders are also 3-4 but find themselves ranked 25th and are also hoping to clinch a playoff spot. Like Johnson-Brock, Mead is playing much better as of late with three consecutive victories after starting the season 0-4.
"Their confidence is sky-high after playing a tough schedule," Roberts said. "We have a couple of common opponents, so we kinda know how we match up. I know they run the ball really well and they've got great speed. We are going to have to play well this week and have a great week of preparation."
Like most games, Roberts feels the biggest key for his team comes in the trenches.
"They like to run the ball," he said. "We've had some problems in the past of stopping teams that run the iso and option. Over the last two weeks, we've been able to run the ball more efficiently. The line of scrimmage play is a major factor every week, but especially this week with two clashing styles."
Grant Hansen will be in Johnson Friday evening as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Roberts can be heard below.