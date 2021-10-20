(Johnson) -- The Johnson-Brock football team is entering the Class D-2 playoffs on a high note after concluding the regular season with three consecutive victories, the latest of which was a 52-20 blowout over Mead.
"The way confidence goes with high school kids, that can mean everything," said Johnson-Brock head coach Mitch Roberts.
Johnson-Brock (6-2) posted 418 yards -- 186 passing and 232 rushing on Friday for yet another balanced display.
"We just have a lot of playmakers," Roberts said. "The kids make things pretty easy. Our running game sets up the passing attack with some-play action. The kids executed when they had a chance, and we were fortunate enough to come away with the win."
Caleb Fossenbarger engineered the offense posting 186 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and five total scores. The senior signal-caller has accounted for 1,589 total yards and 31 touchdowns this season.
"He's so fun to coach," Roberts said. "He's a smart kid and plays hard. He's a dynamic runner, so we like to use him a lot in the run game, and then he throws them off balance when he throws. He's a good kid that makes you proud to represent your program."
Roberts hoped his team would progress as the season went on, and they exceeded his expectations. Their only blemishes are to state-ranked Lourdes Central Catholic and Falls City Sacred Heart, a combined 15-1.
"I'm really proud of our kids and how they have competed," he said. "Our kids came to work every week. Last year, we were 3-6, and we wondered where this team was going to go. But they put in the work, and the wins came. We grew up in a lot of ways."
Now, Roberts hopes his team can use their improvements to make a deep postseason run. That quest begins on Thursday when the No.7-seeded Eagles host Winside.
The Wildcats make the three-hour bus ride down to Johnson with a 5-3 record. Senior running back Gabe Escalante is their workhorse with 1,222 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 10.4 yards per carry.
"We know he's fast, based on his track times," Roberts said. "We are going to have to shut that down. They live off of being able to run the ball consistently and controlling the clock. If we can shut that down, we will be in good shape, but that's a tall task."
Containing Escalante's big-play ability is priority number one, says Roberts.
"We have to make them march down the field," he said. "We need to make them consistent in that fashion and not give them the big plays."
When Johnson-Brock has the ball, Roberts wants his team to build off the balance they displayed this season.
"I like where our run game is right now, and it sets up everything else," Roberts said. "We've run the ball well throughout the season, and it's something we are going to have to continue to work on."
Johnson-Brock/Winside is a 4 p.m. kickoff on Thursday in Johnson. Check out the full interview with Coach Roberts below.