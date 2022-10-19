(Johnson) -- Johnson-Brock football hopes the things that got them into the playoffs will produce a win for the Eagles on Thursday.
The Eagles are making their 17th postseason appearance and eighth consecutive. This year's squad comes in at 7-1 and on a two-game win streak.
"I like the way we're playing right now," Coach Mitch Roberts said. "Every week, we have something we want to improve on. We've done that and stayed healthy."
Johnson-Brock bounced back nicely from their lone regular-season loss -- a 36-30 blemish to BDS -- with a pair of wins over Falls City Sacred Heart and Diller-Odell.
"Our kids learned that we can play with anybody in the state," Roberts said about BDS. "It gave our kids the opportunity to see where we matched up. We felt we should have won that game, but it gave us more confidence. If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you. I've seen a different mindset since that loss."
The mindset may have changed, but the philosophy has stayed the same -- pound the rock.
Jalen Behrends is Johnson-Brock's leading rusher with 710 yards and 12 touchdowns.
"We've run the ball well the last two weeks," Roberts said. "As our competition gets tougher, we have to run the ball. I like where we're at running the ball. We have different guys doing things in the ground game."
Quarterback Sloan Pelican has added 11 touchdowns on the ground while also throwing for 1,016 yards and 18 touchdowns. Nic Parriott has been the Eagles' go-to receiver with 27 catches for 512 yards and 12 touchdowns.
"We have playmakers all over the place," Roberts said. "Our ground game has opened the passing game. We've done a little of everything. And we need to be consistent in all facets."
Defensively, the Eagles have grown leaps and bounds. They forced 17 turnovers in the regular season, led by four from Pelican and Parriott.
"Our defense has impressed me all year," Roberts said. "We're forcing takeaways. We've won the turnover battle in just about every game. That's something you need as you move through the postseason."
Winning the turnover battle would go a long way for the Eagles Friday night against Wausa.
The Vikings (5-3) started the year 4-0 before dropping three of their final four regular-season contests. The Vikings lean heavily on the run game, led by the two-headed monster of Jaxon Claussen (554 yards, 9 touchdowns) and Josh Wattier (624 yards, 10 touchdowns).
"Takeaways are a big thing for us," Roberts said. "We want to force them into long down and distances. It doesn't look like they like to pass the ball much. If we can force them into some bad downs, we'll be sitting pretty good."
Both teams' desire to run the ball creates an emphasis on every possession.
"It's something we've struggled with in the past," Roberts said. "When we've lost games, it's because we didn't have enough possessions. We have to make the most out of every possession and execute. We have to play clean and sound football."
Wausa/Johnson-Brock is a 4 PM start on Thursday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Roberts.