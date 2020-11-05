(Lincoln) -- Johnson-Brock’s season came to a finish at the hands of top-seeded Pleasanton on Thursday afternoon in a Class D1 state quarterfinal.
Pleasanton moved to 31-0 with the 25-17, 25-19, 25-27, 25-17 win over the Eagles, which had their season come to a finish at 20-12.
“It was a great accomplishment getting here,” Coach Cara Williams told KMA Sports. “It’s always tough to lose, especially when it’s the last game, but that’s a very good team we played.”
Pleasanton’s Katelyn Lindner had 22 kills while Isabelle Paitz added 19 and Chelsea Fisher (14) and Kaci Pierce (10) also had double-digit kills off the sets of Natalie Siegel, who finished with 59 assists.
Taylor Buchmeier led Johnson-Brock with nine kills while Emily Wenzl had four kills, three aces and 10 digs. Audrey Sandfort had 17 digs, Jadyn Hahn added 13 digs and Cristina Johnson passed out 26 assists. Olivia Nichols also had 11 assists and seven digs.
Despite the defeat, Johnson-Brock did force a fourth set with a terrific third-set victory.
“I told (the girls) we’ve got to go,” Williams said. “We’ve got to play. Stay in control and play our game.”
The Eagles lose five seniors from this year’s team, including Buchmeier, Johnson, Wenzl, Kendra Shrives and Jordan Koehler.
“We’ve got a lot of spots to fill,” Williams said. “We’ve got a lot of hard work and focusing to fill those spots.”
View Hailey Ryerson’s full interview with Coach Williams linked below.