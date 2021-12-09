(Johnson) -- The Johnson-Brock girls basketball team is off to a 2-0 start and have been led by a pair of freshmen among several other returnees.
Coach Mitchell Atkinson joined Thursday’s Upon Further Review and commented on the perfect start.
“We’re pretty pleased with how the first two games have went so far,” Atkinson said. “Still some areas where we need to clean up. We need to rebound a lot better and stay out of foul trouble. We know how sloppy the (beginning of the year) can be, but we’ve been pretty pleased so far.”
The Eagles opened with a tight 39-37 win over Sidney before a 53-32 victory over Palmyra on Tuesday. Freshmen Taryn Otteman and Brooklyn Behrends led the way against the Cowgirls, finishing with a combined 30 points and 16 rebounds.
“We’ve had some freshmen that have come up and been big for us,” Atkinson said. “We also have a lot of other girls that kind of guide them, but they have been big for us.”
Otteman and Behrends were just two of five freshmen that played in the opening win over Sidney, including Brooklyn Buchmeier, Hallee Nickels and Chloe Vice. Seniors Audrey Sandfort and Skylar Witte, juniors Natalie Clark and Halle Rasmussen and sophomores Laney and Natalie Knippelmeyer have also been key rotation pieces.
“We’ve got three returning starters from last year in (Sandfort, Natalie Knippelmeyer and Rasmussen),” Atkinson said. “They’ve been playing big minutes, and a lot of (the younger) girls look to those girls for leadership. They’re a core group from last year, and they’ve done a lot of good things this year, too.”
With a deep rotation, Coach Atkinson says that his team will look to take advantage of their athleticism, depth and overall quickness.
“One of the things we stress to our girls is that we want to speed up the game,” Atkinson said. “We want to play as fast as possible and get the other team out of control. Force turnovers and get as many points as we can with easy buckets. We’re really looking to push the ball in transition and get easy buckets that way.”
Coach Atkinson and the Eagles will look for a perfect end to the week on Friday when they host Falls City (0-1).
“They pretty much return everybody they had from last year,” Atkinson said. “Last year, it was a scrappy, defensive game, and we’re kind of expecting the same thing. We know they’ve got a good group of girls, and we’re expecting a tough, close game.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Atkinson from Thursday’s UFR linked below.