(Johnson) -- The Johnson-Brock girls are one of 16 teams left standing in Nebraska Class D-1.
They hope their no-fear mentality makes them one of the final eight.
"We are excited," Coach Mitchell Atkinson said. "We know we've worked hard and deserve to be in this position."
The Eagles enter Friday night's district finals with a 17-7 record after a 5-0 start to the season.
"We had a lot of girls coming back that were starters from last year," Atkinson said. "We started off hot and played good basketball. We hit a rough patch and lost some games, but we are back on track and playing good basketball at a good time this year."
The Eagles extended their season with a 34-32 win over Southern in the sub-district finals. It was the third win against Southern by less than six points this season.
"It came down to free throws," Atkinson said. "They don't have a lot of depth, but we got some girls in foul trouble and capitalized. I don't think we led until it was 34-32, but our girls just competed and competed for four quarters."
The nail-biting sub-district game was just another in a season full of tight games for the Eagles. They've had four games decided by one possession and 11 contests decided by less than six points.
"They play without fear," Atkinson said about his team. "When you're in these situations over and over, you know what to expect. We don't shut down. We step up, relax and play big."
Freshman Taryn Ottemann leads the Eagles balanced offense with 11.6 points per game, while Natalie Knippelmeyer, Brooklyn Behrends, Audrey Sandfort and Halle Rasmussen complete the lineup.
"If we can get comfortable and play to our tempo, that is when we play our best basketball," Atkinson said.
Atkinson hopes his team plays their best basketball on Friday night against Niobrara/Verdigre. The Cougars come into the contest at 17-8. Sophomore Josilyn Miller paces their offense with 19.6 points per game while shooting 48% from the field.
"We're going to have to play good defense," Atkinson said. "They shoot the ball well. They press and want to get you sped up. We have to slow them down and limit their 3's as much as possible."
Offensively, Atkinson feels his team must value each possession.
"We cannot turn the ball over," he said. "If we turn the ball over, we are in trouble."
Check out the full interview with Coach Atkinson below.