(Johnson) -- It's by no means been perfect, but the Johnson-Brock girls basketball team finds themselves in a good place heading into a pivotal matchup on Tuesday.
The Eagles are 4-1 with wins over Sidney, Palmyra, Falls City and Tri-County, and their lone loss came to Diller-Odell.
"We've been satisfied with how we played," Coach Mitchell Atkinson said. "We've had some games with bad quarters, but we've played pretty good basketball for the most part. We really haven't felt like we've played a complete game. Hopefully, we can get that rolling."
The Eagles have three scorers in double figures: Taryn Otteman (15.5 PPG), Natalie Knippelmeyer (11.0 PPG) and Brooklyn Behrends (12.0 PPG).
"We've had some girls step up," Atkinson said. "We're not a one-dimensional team. We feel all five girls we put out there can be an offensive threat. Anybody we have out there is a legit threat, which makes us hard to guard. We play our best when we're up-tempo."
The trio was Johnson-Brock's leaders in last year's 17-8 campaign. However, Atkinson feels they've made massive strides from last year.
"Everybody is a little more consistent than last year," Atkinson said. "Last year, there were some inconsistencies. Now, we're deeper off the bench and have more consistent play. We're still a fairly young team, but all of last year's experience has made us that much of a better team this year."
While the offense has shined, Atkinson feels his team needs to improve defensively.
"We're pretty weak defensively," he said. "We've been a good defensive team the last couple of years. That's been our struggle point this year. We need the girls to communicate and avoid the other teams going on big runs. Over Christmas break, we're going to focus a lot on defense and rebounding. We're a hard team to beat when we do those things."
The Eagles get their toughest test on Tuesday when they face Sterling. The Jets are off to an impressive 5-0 start.
"This will be the best team we've played so far," Atkinson said. "We have to be better than we have been to give ourselves a shot."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Atkinson.