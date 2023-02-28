(Johnson) -- Johnson-Brock girls basketball is into the state tournament for the first time in nearly three decades.
After successful stints in volleyball, football and boys basketball, the Eagles had not been state since 1994 until this year.
"It's been a long time," Johnson-Brock head coach Mitchell Atkinson said. "Everybody's excited. It's fun to compete (at state) in another sport."
Atkinson felt a state tournament trip 29 years in the making was well within reach for his team when they opened the season. The Eagles (21-5) reached a district final last year, but lost to Niobrara/Verdigre.
"We knew we brought a lot of pieces back from that team," Atkinson said. "We were young and inexperienced. They saw what they could do and did some growing over the summer. We told the girls at the beginning of the summer that we were going to set the bar high. We hoped they were up for the challenge. And they were."
Johnson-Brock broke its 29-year drought with a 48-38 win over BDS in a Class D2 district final Friday night.
"They have some girls that are hard to match up against," Atkinson said. "We knew we had to play defense and rebound the ball. Overall, our defense was good, and we rebounded well."
Taryn Otteman leads the Eagles' lineup. Otteman averages a double-double with 16.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
Natalie Knippelmeyer and Brooklyn Behrends also average double figures with 10.8 and 10.5 points per contest.
"We like to play fast," Atkinson said. "If we can press, get some steals and layups, that's when we play our best basketball. We live in chaos and make the game as fast as possible."
Coach Atkinson hopes his team cherishes the program's long-awaited return to state.
"We want the girls to have fun," he said. "It's cool to do something that hasn't been done in awhile. But we're not satisfied. We're here now, so we might as well win a couple of games."
Johnson-Brock's opponent, Cedar Catholic, is no stranger to Lincoln. The Trojans are making their fourth consecutive trip and 14th in program history.
"They're experienced," Atkinson said. "They're athletic and have a number of girls that do a lot of good things. They're kind of like us. They want the game to be fast."
Coach Atkinson says his team must value every possession.
"We really emphasize finishing possessions. Whether it's getting a rebound on the defensive end or not settling for a good shot and getting a great shot."
Johnson-Brock/Cedar Catholic is a 7:45 start Wednesday night at the Devaney Center. Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports on Twitter.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Atkinson.