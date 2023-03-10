(Lincoln) -- Johnson-Brock boys basketball fended off Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday. Now they will play for a state title.
The Eagles (24-4) used a red-hot third quarter and some clutch free throw shooting to hold on for a 48-40 win in a Class D1 semifinal.
"They're just gritty kids," Johnson-Brock head coach Lucus Dalinghaus said. "We've been in this situation in the past and not closed it out. It was bend but not break. The kids battled. That's all I could ask out of them."
Johnson-Brock trailed 16-13 at halftime, but an 18-point third quarter gave them a 31-26 lead heading into the fourth. They led by as many as eight in the fourth, but MHC cut the margin to two at 38-36. However, Johnson-Brock closed the door with successful trips to the charity stripe.
"It was a good game for us," Dalinghaus said. "Their 1-3-1 zone gave us some fits. First half, we struggled to hit shots. Halftime, we made adjustments. In the second half, shots started to fall. We were 18 of 23 from the free-throw line. That closed it out for us."
Camden Dalinghaus led Johnson-Brock with 24 points, led by a 13-of-14 performance from the free-throw line.
"We told him he needed to attack more," Coach Dalinghaus said. "That's the expectation for him. And they made the difference for us in this game."
Lleyton Behrends scored eight points, and Casen Dalinghaus totaled six points.
Johnson-Brock can claim its second state title in program history on Saturday. They face top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick's Saturday morning at 9 AM. The defending champion Irish (25-2) were a 43-40 winner over Dundy County Stratton in the semifinals.
"They're a really good team," Dalinghaus said. "They have some real nice players. They know what it takes to win, but we have a group of players that are hungry. We have a lot of momentum right now. Hopefully, we can put a good showing together."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Dalinghaus.