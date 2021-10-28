(Johnson) -- It has been a fun season for the Johnson-Brock football season. They hope to continue that thrill on Friday when they face Riverside in a Class D-2 second-round contest.
The Eagles (7-2) kept their season alive with a dominant 56-12 victory over Winside in the postseason opener last week.
"Our kids played hard," said Coach Mitch Roberts. "We didn't know a whole lot about Winside. The one thing that has to be there is an effort, and I thought our kids did well. I'm just really happy with how our kids played."
Roberts says his team wasn't bothered by the postseason pressure.
"Our kids like playing football," he said. "I think they brought another level of attitude and effort. They realize it's win-or-go-home and are just having fun with it right now."
Offensively, the Eagles posted another balanced night with 142 passing yards and 172 rushing yards. Quarterback Caleb Fossenbarger threw for 138 yards and two scores while adding 70 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Sloan Pelican rushed for one touchdown while Nic Parriott and Hunter Gravatt were on the receiving end of Fossenbarger's touchdown tosses.
"We ran the ball effectively, and that set up some play-action passes," Roberts said. "Running the ball is what we want to do and that sets us up. We have some playmakers, so we were able to get them the ball enough to keep them off balance."
The defense was stingy once again, forcing two interceptions and tallying two sacks.
"The kids were just flying around and doing their job," Roberts said. "We got them out of the run game and forced them to pass. That got them into some uncomfortable situations. I'm really happy that our kids were getting eight guys to the ball."
Roberts wants his team to maintain their tenacity heading into Friday's bout with Riverside. The Broncos (8-1) opened the postseason with a 74-20 win over Sandhills Valley. Unfortunately, Riverside does not have any stats easily accessible to KMA Sports. Roberts expects their speed to cause problems for his team when they make the 182-mile venture to Cedar Rapids, Nebraska.
"They are fast," he said. "It'll be a good matchup for us athletically. They aren't overly big, but they have a lot of skill positions. They live off the big play, so we have to limit that. They have some talented players, so it's going to take more than one guy. We have to get several guys to the ball and make them earn every yard."
Roberts expects Friday's game will be won or lost in the trenches.
"We have to run the ball effectively," he said. "That sets everything else up for us. Running it first will put us in a good spot."
Johnson-Brock/Riverside is a 5 p.m. start on Friday. Listen to all of KMA Sports' postseason football coverage from 6:20 until midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. Check out the full interview with Coach Roberts below.