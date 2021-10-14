(Johnson) -- The Johnson-Brock football team enters the final week of the regular season in a good spot and looking for some momentum before postseason play.
The Eagles moved to 5-2 last week with a dominant 77-8 victory over Diller-Odell.
"Our kids played really well," said head coach Mitch Roberts. "We were able to execute, and the kids had a lot of fun. They stepped up and played a great game."
Johnson-Brock posted 441 offensive yards in the win -- 191 passing and 250 rushing. Friday's output was their season-best. For the season, the Eagles have thrown for 846 yards and rushed for 1,236.
"I think it keeps the defense on edge," Roberts said about his team's balance. "They don't know how they are going to strike next. We have a lot of kids capable of making plays. We try to put them in the right situation, and it's worked out for us so far."
Defensively, the Eagles have held their last two opponents to 14 total points.
"The kids are having fun on the defensive side of the ball, and we've been tackling better. "We have some good athletes. When all of them are playing together, we are tough."
Roberts feels his team's early defeats to D-1 No. 4 Lourdes and D-2 No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart -- opened their eyes and put them on their current path.
"The kids learned they can play with anybody," Roberts said. "It was a nice thing for the kids to realize we aren't that far away from some of the top teams."
Johnson-Brock hopes to continue its winning ways on Friday when they face Mead. The Raiders also have a balanced offense with 1,219 passing yards and 1,098 rushing yards. Junior quarterback Luke Carritt leads the passing attack with 23 touchdowns. Carritt has playmakers around him, such as Beau LaCroix (409 yards, 1 TD), Caleb Lihs (302 total yards, 3 TDs), Tyler Pickworth (566 yards, 12 TD) and AJ Carritt (429 yards, 9 TD).
"They are really athletic and have good speed," Roberts said. "We are going to have to limit their possessions. It's going to take a whole team effort."
The Eagles have essentially secured a spot in the D-2 playoffs and can move up in the postseason with a win.
"We tell our kids every week that the biggest game of the year is the game this week," Roberts said. "I know that's cliche, but it's especially true this week."
If Coach Roberts' team is to come out on top, he feels it will be because of their play in the trenches.
"It will be won or lost up front," he said. "We've got three or four guys that can carry the ball. We'll keep them fresh and try to get our yards between the trenches."
Check out all week eight coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 on Friday. The full interview with Roberts is linked below.