(Johnson) -- Johnson-Brock football is one of four remaining double-digit seeds in the Class D2 state playoff bracket.
The 12th-seeded Eagles (8-2) snagged a 40-22 road upset over fifth-seeded Riverside last Friday evening and now get a home game against No. 13 seeded Elgin Public/Pope John (7-3).
“This team surprises me every week with how they go out and compete,” Coach Mitch Roberts told KMA Sports. “We’re not the biggest team most times when we go out and take the field, but these kids have a lot of fight and a lot of competitive nature.”
The win over Riverside was just another typical all-around and balanced performance from this year’s Johnson-Brock team. Senior quarterback Caleb Fossenbarger rushed for 119 yards, threw for 92 and had two touchdowns of each. Sophomore Sloan Pelican also had two rushing scores and 45 yards on the ground while junior Nic Parriott and senior Hunter Gravatt each grabbed touchdown receptions.
“I’m so proud of our kids,” Roberts said. “It was a really gutsy performance. We had some kids battling injuries all week and all game. The kids played so hard. The effort was always there. We caught a couple breaks here and there, and I’m just really proud of how they fought.”
Defensively, Fossenbarger posted a team-best nine tackles while sophomore Lleyton Behrends had five tackles and a team-high 2.0 tackles for loss. Gravatt also got into the act on defense with five tackles and an interception that Roberts said turned the game.
“(That) was a big turnover,” Roberts said. “We were able to run the ball well enough to keep them off balance. We limited their big plays and had a couple big plays of our own. That kind of flipped the tide.”
Following an upset victory, the Eagles are suddenly the favorite going into their 4:00 PM tilt on Friday with Elgin Public/Pope John. The Wolfpack have won back-to-back road games in the playoffs, beating St. Mary’s 30-26 in the opening round before a 70-44 triumph over Bloomfield in the Round of 16.
“They’re really good,” Roberts said. “They lost to three really good football teams early in the season. They run the ball well and have an athletic quarterback with some good-sized kids. They’re pretty hot coming off two upset wins, so we’re going to be ready to play.
Elgin Public/Pope John has got a big year from junior Jack Wemhoff, who has rushed for 1,716 yards and scored 23 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Paiton Hoefer is a dual-threat with 834 yards passing, 585 yards rushing and 27 total touchdowns.
“We’ve got to shut down their run game,” Roberts said. “(Wemhoff) is one of the best backs we’ll see this year. He’s really good and really shifty. We’ve got to shut him down and kind of force him to throw the ball. They do that fairly well, but not quite as good as how they run the ball.”
Jesse Schraft will be at the Johnson-Brock vs. Elgin Public/Pope John D2 state quarterfinal on Friday afternoon. Hear a full recap from the game on KMA’s Friday Night Scoreboard Show on AM 960 and FM 99.1 between 9:30 and 11:00. Listen to the full interview with Coach Roberts linked below.