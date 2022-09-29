(Johnson) -- The Johnson-Brock football team is unblemished heading into a colossal clash with D2 No. 3 BDS on Friday night.
The Eagles are 5-0 after wins over Southern, Weeping Water, Mead, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer and Lourdes Central Catholic. The five victories have come dominantly, outscoring their opponents 252-48.
"Anytime you come away with wins week after week, you have to be happy," Coach Mitch Roberts said. "We're happy with where we're at, but the kids aren't satisfied."
Winning seasons are nothing new in Johnson.
"Our focus is to go 1-0 every week," Roberts said. "Our kids are dialed in. We have a good group of kids that want to keep improving. We've done that so far."
Johnson-Brock's latest win was a 44-6 rout of Lourdes Central Catholic behind another stellar performance on the defensive side.
"Our defense has played really well," Roberts said. "They've got into situations where their backs were against the wall, but we got out of them. I'm impressed with the way they've been flying around."
Jalen Behrends leads the Eagles with 34 tackles, and Lleyton Behrends has 33 stops and nine tackles for loss. Sloan Pelican, Chase Vanwinkle, Zac Hawley, Lane Buchmeier and Nic Parriott also have double-digit tackles on the Eagles' stingy defense.
"Everybody has been making plays," Roberts said. "Everyone stepped up and made their plays when we needed them too."
The Eagles have used a run-heavy approach on the offensive side of the ball with 443 yards and eight touchdowns from Jalen Behrends.
"I'm happy with how we've run the ball," Roberts said. "In the past couple of years, we have been pass-happy. Being run-heavy sets up our play-action. I've been impressed with how our guys responded to the changes."
The passing game has found success when called upon behind the arm of Pelican. Pelican saw time in that position as a freshman before transitioning to running back. He's back under center this year and has thrown for 528 yards and three touchdowns. Pelican also has 320 yards and five scores on the ground.
"We like the competition of Sloan and Jalen in the backfield," Roberts said. "The defense has to be true because both can run the ball at any time."
Johnson-Brock gets their toughest test on Thursday when they face Bruning-Davenport-Shickley in a battle of undefeated teams.
BDS is also 5-0 after outscoring their opponents 250-79 behind Easton Weber -- who coach Roberts anoints as "one of the best players in D2."
"They are physical," Roberts said. "We've had experience with them in the past. We have to be physical this week, buckle up and shut down their big play ability."
Offensively, Coach Roberts hints at putting the ball in the air more.
"They're solid up front with their alignment," he said. "I think we'll have to open the passing game and keep them off-balance."
Johnson-Brock/BDS is a 7 PM start Thursday night. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Roberts.