Johnson-Brock Eagles

(KMAland) -- Johnson-Brock has joined the latest state boys basketball rankings from the Omaha World-Herald. 

The Eagles are ranked No. 10 in the latest D-1 rankings, joining KMAland Nebraska schools Ashland-Greenwood (C-1 No. 1), Auburn (C-1 No. 6), Lourdes Central Catholic (D-1 No. 5) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2 No. 1). View the complete rankings linked here.  

CLASS C-1 

1. Ashland-Greenwood (same)

6. Auburn (down 1)

CLASS D-1 

5. Lourdes Central Catholic (down 1)

10. Johnson-Brock (NR)

CLASS D-2 

1. Falls City Sacred Heart (same)

