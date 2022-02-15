(KMAland) -- Johnson-Brock has joined the latest state boys basketball rankings from the Omaha World-Herald.
The Eagles are ranked No. 10 in the latest D-1 rankings, joining KMAland Nebraska schools Ashland-Greenwood (C-1 No. 1), Auburn (C-1 No. 6), Lourdes Central Catholic (D-1 No. 5) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2 No. 1). View the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood (same)
6. Auburn (down 1)
CLASS D-1
5. Lourdes Central Catholic (down 1)
10. Johnson-Brock (NR)
CLASS D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart (same)