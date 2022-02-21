(KMAland) -- Johnson-Brock jumped up one spot in the latest Omaha World-Herald boys state basketball rankings.
The Eagles are No. 9 in Class D-1 while Lourdes Central Catholic fell five spots to No. 10 in D-1. Ashland-Greenwood (C-1 No. 1), Auburn (C-1 No. 6) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2 No. 1) stayed put from last week.
View the complete rankings linked here and the area teams’ rankings below.
CLASS C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood (same)
6. Auburn (same)
CLASS D-1
9. Johnson-Brock (up 1)
10. Lourdes Central Catholic (down 5)
CLASS D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart (same)