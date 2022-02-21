Johnson-Brock Eagles

(KMAland) -- Johnson-Brock jumped up one spot in the latest Omaha World-Herald boys state basketball rankings.

The Eagles are No. 9 in Class D-1 while Lourdes Central Catholic fell five spots to No. 10 in D-1. Ashland-Greenwood (C-1 No. 1), Auburn (C-1 No. 6) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2 No. 1) stayed put from last week.

View the complete rankings linked here and the area teams’ rankings below. 

CLASS C-1

1. Ashland-Greenwood (same)

6. Auburn (same)

CLASS D-1 

9. Johnson-Brock (up 1)

10. Lourdes Central Catholic (down 5)

CLASS D-2 

1. Falls City Sacred Heart (same)

