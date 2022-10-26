(Johnson) -- Johnson-Brock is rolling into another Class D2 state playoff game this Friday night. The Eagles (8-1) won their third straight last Thursday with a 58-22 takedown of Wausa.
“Really happy with the way the kids played,” Johnson-Brock head coach Mitch Roberts told KMA Sports. “They had some really talented players on their team, and we let their QB break loose a couple times early in the game. Once we got settled in defensively, I thought we played really well.”
Junior quarterback Sloan Pelican led the Johnson-Brock offense with 147 yards passing, 74 yards rushing and five total offensive touchdowns. Fellow junior Jalen Behrends added 123 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and senior Nic Parriott had his own big game with 102 yards receiving and three touchdown grabs.
“Offensively, I really like the way our guys are playing right now,” Coach Roberts added. “It’s been more of a balanced attack, and it has really worked out well for us. (Sloan) is a really talented player, and he’s done a lot of great things for us. He also has a lot of playmakers around him that help keep that balance.”
Defensively, Behrends, Parriott and senior Carter Anderson all had double-digit tackles with 14, 10 and 10, respectively, and senior Lane Buchmeier added nine tackles for the Eagles.
“I think we’re about where expected to be,” Roberts said. “We knew we had a lot of talent returning, and when we saw the kids and how hard they were working this summer to get ready for the season, it kind of showed us what kind of team they wanted to be. They’ve got the job done so far.”
The job continues on Friday night when they make the 310-mile trip across the state to Dundy County Stratton. The 2020 state champions are in their eighth consecutive postseason and moved to 8-1 with a 42-8 win over Axtell in the opening round.
“They run the ball really well,” Roberts said. “I think they’re just shy of 2,400 yards rushing this season, and their quarterback is really talented. They have some really good linemen, and they’re very well-coached.”
Senior quarterback Corbin Horner has rushed for 1,153 yards, thrown for another 443 and has 30 total offensive touchdowns for the Tigers this season. Fellow senior Mauricio Diaz has also churned for 771 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“We’re going to have to be locked in,” Roberts said. “We need to make sure we’re able to execute and have a great week of practice.”
Both sides know what it takes to win in the playoffs with each program winning state championships within the last four years. For Coach Roberts, he knows any playoff game can come down to hanging on to the ball.
“We have to make sure we’re taking care of our possessions,” he said. “With a team that runs like they do, you have to value every possession. Defensively, they’re very sound and very physical, so we’re going to have to keep them off balance.”
KMA Sports will have full coverage on Friday night from 6:20 to 11:00 on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Listen to the full interview with Coach Roberts below.